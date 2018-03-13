Cheryl Rebottaro, Financial Advisor

By Noel Smith

Each client is unique and Cheryl has a customized approach for each one whether an individual, a family or a business. Cheryl helps them create an individualized financial strategy on a number of programs, whether for retirement, college savings, annuities, life insurance, long term care insurance or disability insurance and to invest in the market.

Cheryl’s specialty is working hard to discover what her client’s need is in their financial strategy. “My first question when talking to a new customer,” said Cheryl, “is, ‘why are you here?’ Most often I find that something has happened in their lives and they’ve decided to change their financial objectives. Often it take three or four meetings before we, my client and I, understand what their long tem goals are and how best to meet them. It’s important for us all to have this information on their objectives and then have a plan on how to accomplish them.”

Once a plan has been formulated and is in place, she pro-actively keeps the client informed about the status of their financial investments. Cheryl is able to get to know her clients and customize her approach to the way they want to meet with her to review their portfolio. Some people prefer to be contacted by telephone, others by video conferencing or in person.

Cheryl has been in the financial services business since 2004, with Edward Jones since 2010 and at the same location for the past 9 years. Most of her business comes to her from referrals and her clientele continues to grow. Branch Office Administrator Angela Schieffer and Cheryl have been working together for several years and make a great team.

But Cheryl has several sides to her life. She is a mother, an active member of her community… and an entertainer. According to Cheryl, “I have been singing and entertaining since I was 12.” Currently she is singing with two local groups, the Green Dog and The Shady Rest Band. Her favorite music ranges from American folk to rock to blues.

Born and raised in Huntington Beach, CA, Cheryl graduated from Huntington Beach High School. She has earned her CRPC® and AAMS® professional designations granted by the College for Financial Planning.

After several years in finance, Cheryl found the opportunity to join Edward Jones a financial services firm. “I am so happy I did. This is a company that specializes in high quality financial strategies.”

“I’m so proud of my team and of the community where I live,” said Cheryl, “I love coming to work each day.”

Contact Cheryl or her office administrator Angie to make an appointment and to find out more about what they can do for you and your financial future.

•••

Cheryl Rebottaro Financial Advisor–Angie Schieffer Branch Office Admistrator-221 Mt Hermon Rd, Suite F Scotts Valley, Tel 831-461-9311 Email inquiries: angela.schieffer@edwardjones.com