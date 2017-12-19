Charming little Chihuahua Ready for New Companion

Romeo, oh Romeo, why for art thou still not adopted Romeo (A175099)?

Too many of these truly charming little Chihuahua mixes linger here at the Shelter because potential adopters think that they are not “Chihuahua People”. Well, we’re here to tell you that Chihuahuas may not be who you think they are and neither are their people. Chi’s come in all shapes and makes, long and short fur, can be shy or bold, are lap sized but long-walk ready!

After waiting here at the Shelter for a while, and being overlooked because he is small and undemanding, Romeo is now in a Foster home. They have this to say about him: Easy going Romeo has captured our hearts. He is a lot of fun, super mellow, and is an affectionate dog! He is quite content with short walks but I took him on a three-mile walk this morning and he seemed to really enjoy it too. He likes to sleep under the covers and snuggle. He learns quickly and my daughter and I were surprised that after taking him on a sleepover twice, he found our car is in the parking lot. He’s a wonderful companion!

Take a second look at some of our Chihuahua mixes! You’ll be glad you did and so will they! www.scanimalshelter.org/adopt_a_chi_project

Romeo is a six-year-old, short-russet-furred, Chihuahua mix

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Watsonville Location: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182