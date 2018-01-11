Honor a loved one, celebrate a milestone or show community support by dedicating a plaque on Chanticleer Park benches, picnic tables and trees.

The Santa Cruz County Department of Parks, Open Space and Cultural Services and the Chanticleer Park Neighbors Association is unveiling a new “Chanticleer Park Legacy Program” whereby businesses, individuals, or other community entities can, through a tax-deductible donation, support Chanticleer Park improvements and create lasting memories.

Located in the Chanticleer Park area of Live Oak, Chanticleer County Park is an under-development 4.5-acre community asset. It is also the future home of LEO’s Haven, Santa Cruz County’s first inclusive park for children of all abilities. Led by Patricia and Robert Potts, the Santa Cruz Playground Project has raised in excess of $1 million in community donations to support construction of LEO’s Haven.

“Making a gift to Chanticleer Park is a win-win. An empty lot in our local community is improved, we get our first all-inclusive playground, and we get to feel good about helping to make that happen,” said Laura Marcus, executive director of Dientes Community Dental, a Chanticleer Park neighbor who purchased a plaque with husband Joop Rubens.

Chanticleer Park neighbors Mary Gaukel and Les Forster dedicated a plaque in memory of Mary’s son, Rick Gaukel.

“We are honored to support the park in loving memory of Rick Gaukel, whose life underscored the importance of being outdoors and having access to nature in its many forms. His spirit lives on through the legacy of a healthy community,” Gaukel said.

“The Legacy Program is a great way for residents to make sure their money stays in the neighborhood, while joining friends and neighbors in celebrating wonderful community assets such as Chanticleer Park,” Parks Director Jeff Gaffney said. “The investment allows people to leave a legacy that honors their family and loved ones, friends, pets or milestones.”

“This program is a wonderful way to bring this park campaign to completion and be a part of creating this legacy of inclusion for future generations. We are grateful to County Parks for their help in making the Legacy Program a success,” Chanticleer Park Neighbors Association Director Mariah Roberts said.

Levels of support start at $500 for trees, $3,000 for benches, and $4,000 for picnic tables. For more information on sponsorships, please visit www.scparks.com and looked under News & Announcements for details and rules. Sponsors can also go to www.chanticleerpark.org and click on “Dedicate a Plaque.”

Thank You!

As 2017 comes to a close, thank you for building common ground for thousands of children by supporting LEO’s Haven at Chanticleer Park. With your generosity, less than $500,000 remains to be raised towards the $1.92 million dollar goal!

Together, we will succeed in creating a unique and permanent legacy of compassion and inclusion in our community. There is still time to make a 2017 tax-deductible donation. Even the smallest amount will get us one step closer to our goal so All Kids Can Play!