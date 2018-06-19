Cesar Chavez: Major Modernization Projects This Summer

WATSONVILLE — Improved facilities that support a positive student learning environments is a top goal in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF). The community’s support of Measure L has provided funds to support a major portion of the expected projects. Beginning mid-June and expected to end early August, Cesar Chavez Middle School will see significant improvements.

“As we work on transforming our educational systems, PVUSD Board of Trustees and staff recognize the importance of continuing to create effective learning environments that include upgrading and modernizing our schools. Students and staff deserve to learn, teach and work in safe and welcoming school. The new school year will welcome our students, staff, partners and community with enhanced systems that promote safety,” stated Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent.

Cesar Chavez’s projects will enrich their learning and work surroundings by installing or upgrading heating, ventilation and communications systems in every classroom, office and building. Fixing the mudslide that has rendered the schools field unusable and repairing the track is an important project that will expand exercise and play area for our students.

The project requires shutting off electrical power throughout Cesar Chavez that unavoidably disrupts traditional summer programs offered at the school. The site houses one of six School-Based Health Centers that will be unavailable throughout the duration of the work.

District and site administration have been in contact with the affected parties to ensure they plan accordingly.

The support of the Cesar Chavez community, including attending School Site Council meetings to learn about the expected projects, has been invaluable to moving forward with a schedule that is least disruptive to our students, staff and community partners overall experience.