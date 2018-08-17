Central Coast Red Cross Elects New Officers

CARMEL — The Board of Directors of the American Red Cross of the Central Coast will be led by a number of new officers during the 2018-19 year. Elected by their fellow board members, the new officers assumed their positions effective July 1.

Serving the Red Cross board that represents Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties, the 2018-19 officers are:

Rayvon Williams, Chair; Watsonville Municipal Airport

Dane Lobb, Vice Chair; PG&E

Lesley Milton-Rerig, Secretary; City of Seaside

Rick Martinez, Development/Philanthropy; Santa Cruz Police Department

Lee Hedgepeth, Comm. Engagement Chair; Attorney (retired)

In addition, the local Red Cross board has also added two new members in recent months. The newly elected board members are:

Tim Nylen; Montage Health

Dr. Lorinda Mazza; Sleep Health MD

“As we begin the 2018-19 year, we are excited by the quality of our local board’s new officers as well as new members,” says Michele Averill, CEO of the American Red Cross of Central Coast. “Their support will be critical to the work our Chapter does for the residents of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties.”

The American Red Cross of the Central Coast has offices in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

•••

For more information, visit our web site at redcross.org/centralcoast or call us at 831-624-6921. You may also find us on Facebook and Twitter.