Celtic Society of the Monterey Bay Presents Jim Malcolm

SANTA CRUZ — The Celtic Society of the Monterey Bay is pleased to present the ultimate Scots troubadour Jim Malcolm on Wednesday, January 25, 7:30 p.m. at an intimate House Concert in Soquel. Traveling the world with his guitar, harmonicas, and engaging wit, he sings the traditional songs of Scotland and his own masterfully crafted songs in a style that is modern and accessible, yet utterly authentic. He is highly regarded as an interpreter of the songs of Robert Burns, and has been described as “one of the finest singers in Scotland in any style.”

As a solo performer with ten solo CDs to his credit, Jim can mix it with anyone out there. As well as a renowned singer, he is in the top handful of simultaneous guitar and harmonica players in the world. He plays mostly in the folk guitar tuning dadgad in both fingerpicking and plectrum styles.

Alongside his original work, Jim has recorded a great many Scottish songs, from early ballads through Burns and Tannahill to William Soutar and his great hero Jim Reid. He enjoys reworking old songs that form the kernel of Scotland’s great folk tradition.

Advance tickets are available online and cost $18 for Celtic Society Members, and $20 for non-members. Reservations (pay at the door) are also available online and by calling 831-464-9778. Visit www.celticsociety.org for tickets, reservations, and more information.

For more information on Jim Malcolm, visit his website at http://www.jimmalcolm.com

The Celtic Society of the Monterey Bay has its origins in 1989 when it was formed to provide opportunities for local musicians and promote Celtic music and culture around the Monterey Bay. In the early 90’s, Bob Breheney took it to a new level by bringing many great international Celtic music stars to play in our area. Now a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a large membership, the Celtic Society of the Monterey Bay has a reputation for bringing the best of Celtic music from across the globe to our area.