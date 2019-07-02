Celebration Thru July in SLV Area

July is GAME ON for San Lorenzo Valley residents Month-long Santa Cruz County Parks celebration highlights activities and services

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get out and explore the great things happening in the San Lorenzo Valley at your local parks and recreation centers.

This July, join in on the fun and games offered by Santa Cruz County Parks and other local parks and recreation agencies celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and Parks Make Life Better Month, a statewide public awareness campaign of the California Park & Recreation Society.

A variety of FREE activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities, including:

Beginning birding and full-moon hike at Quail Hollow Ranch;

Yoga and movie night under the stars at Highlands Park;

Pop-up playground and Taco Tuesday night at Felton Covered Bridge;

Community Nights at Bear Creek Recreation and Community Center. There are also two amazing FREE family-oriented events happening in July:

Friday Night Recess on Cooper Street in Santa Cruz on July 5 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.;

Family Fun Day at Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz, July 27, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

•••

For details and more information about free July events and activities, please visit http://www.scparks.com.