Celebrating SCPL’s 150th Birthday

The Santa Cruz Public Libraries (SCPL) invites you to celebrate 150 years of service at our Sesquicentennial Birthday Party, Friday December 7, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Downtown Library, 224 Church St.

According to “The History of the Santa Cruz Public Library System,” written by former long-time employee Margaret Souza, the Santa Cruz Public Libraries had its origins early in 1868 when interested citizens resolved to provide books and magazines to participating members.

A key personality of this group was Frank Cooper, who gathered twenty signatures to incorporate the Association that was to become “The Santa Cruz Library.”

From the beginnings of the Library in 1868 to April 14, 1904, the Santa Cruz Public Library was located in various places; some of the rooms were rented, others were not. The idea for a permanent building began in October 1899. After negotiations with the Carnegie Foundation, a grant of $20,000 was provided for the library’s construction. On April 14, 1904, the new Carnegie Library of Santa Cruz was formally opened with the appropriate ceremonies.

By 1953 the Carnegie building was considered to be too small, and on November 3, 1964, a library bond measure to construct a new building was passed. The new library was completed in March 1968, and a Grand Opening ceremony and dedication was held on April 27, 1968.

In celebration of our Sesquicentennial this year, we created special programs that reflect upon our history and tradition as a library, as well as special programs that harken the coming of the future of library services, programs, and facilities. Now, as the year closes, we are excited to celebrate with our community.

The event features live music by Joshua Lowe and The Juncos, cake made by Edith Meyer, and homemade spiced cider. A fun photo booth will also be there to help commemorate the occasion.

As part of this milestone celebration, SCPL has also invited local artists and the Museum of Art and History to exhibit work in the Downtown Branch that celebrates libraries, words, stories, and writers.

Artists include: • Jody Alexander (book arts) • Felicia Rice (Moving Parts Press) • Bridget Henry (woodblock prints) • Linda Craighead (prints and photographs) • Printmakers @ the Tannery • Johanna Atkinson • Margy Baron • Leah Belair • Julie Erreca • Jane Gregorius • Cindy Haug • Andree LeBourveau • Lu Lee • Ann Miya • Mary Neater • Janis O’Driscoll • Bob Rocco • Lynne Simpson • and Frank Trueba.

Join us in celebrating the past and looking toward the future.

The Santa Cruz Public Libraries (SCPL) system delivers information, education, enrichment and inspiration through a network of ten neighborhood library branches, a web-based digital library, a Bookmobile and community-based programs.

Branch locations include Aptos, Boulder Creek, Branciforte, Capitola, Downtown Santa Cruz, Felton, Garfield Park, La Selva Beach, Live Oak and Scotts Valley. Learn more about SCPL atSantaCruzPL.org.