Celebrating O’Neill Sea Odyssey’s 100,000th Student

Commemorative Event • June 24 • Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz

Dream Inn Santa Cruz announced that they would be the Title Sponsor for the O’Neill Sea Odyssey’s Celebration Party for its 100,000th student. The event will take place on June 24 from 1 – 4 p.m. at Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz. Since 1996, O’Neill Sea Odyssey – a non-profit organization serving Central California’s 4th – 6th grade students, has provided lasting experiences for youth about the relationships between land-based watersheds and the sensitive ecosystems that live below the surface.

“We are thrilled to support O’Neill Sea Odyssey’s vision which coincides with our efforts to encourage the protection and preservation of our living sea and communities,” said Darren Pound, general manager of the Dream Inn. “With Dream Inn’s storied history which dates back to 1963, and its relationship with the O’Neill family, it’s a natural partnership and we are honored to support this milestone achievement.”

O’Neill Sea Odyssey (OSO) was founded in 1996 by wetsuit innovator and surfer Jack O’Neill. A living classroom was created on board a 65-foot catamaran sailing the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary where 4th – 6th grade students from schools throughout Central California have continuously received hands-on lessons about the marine habitat and the importance of the relationship between the living sea and the environment.

The program is conducted on board the catamaran with lessons at the shore-side Education Center at the Santa Cruz Harbor. The program is free of charge, but students earn their way into the program by designing and performing a project to benefit their community.

The celebration event will kick off with a dedication of Jack O’Neill Way, next to the Cowell Beach/Dream Inn Santa Cruz mural. The dedication will honor the recent passing of Jack O’Neill and will also commemorate Jack’s first surf shop established at the site in 1959. The event itself will take place on the beach and adjacent parking lot and will include a sand castle competition, face painting, stilt dancers, food trucks and a raffle. The celebration is a family friendly, free event.

The Dream Inn — This iconic 1963 retro chic beachfront property personifies the true Central California Coast experience. After a full renovation and upgrades to all 165 guestrooms and suites as well as makeovers of the hotel’s lobby and pool area, the hotel recently reopened. The renovation includes the Inn’s Jack O’Neill Lounge that pays homage to the legendary surfer.