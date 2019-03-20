Celebrating Flowers

Two Local Authors to Hold Joint Event at Bookshop Santa Cruz

Two celebrated local authors known for their knowledge and celebration of flowers will join forces for a dual event celebrating the release of their new books, May 8 at the Bookshop Santa Cruz.

The event, “Cassie Winslow and Teresa Sabankaya — The Power of Flowers: A Floral Adventure” will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the bookshop, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.

In “Floral Libations,” Winslow, founder and curator of Deco Tartelette, a celebration of color, taste, and resplendence, has curated a collection of 41 delightful recipes that combine the playful creativity of fashion, the deliciousness of food, and the beauty of flowers in one gorgeous glass. Whether you’re throwing a baby shower, hosting a Mother’s Day brunch, celebrating wedding, or simply entertaining guests, there’s something for everyone in “Floral Libations.”

In “The Posy Book,” Sabankaya, founder and creative director of Bonny Doon Garden Company, a full service floral design studio, Santa Cruz florist and botanical gift shop, shares what has become her signature — posies. Inspired by the Victorian-era language of flowers, a posy is a small, round bouquet of flowers, herbs, and plants meant to convey a message, such as dahlias for gratitude, sunflowers for adoration, or thyme for bravery; she shares her favorites for every occasion.

Sabankaya holds a greatly influential position as one of the most innovative florists in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has exhibited her floral art at the “Bouquets to Art” exhibition at De Young Museum in Golden Gate Park, the National Trust Filoli’s Estate in Woodside, and various floral design and garden shows. Her floral designs have become highly desirable due to their unique style of arranging and elegant garden appeal. Her designs carry a chic and nostalgic feel, like a just gathered from the garden bouquet of exquisite high-end blooms.

•••

Both authors will share their expertise, hold a demonstration, and display samples. For more information www.bookshopsantacruz.com.