Celebrate a Special World Wetlands Day 2018!

Please join Watsonville Wetlands Watch for a special World Wetlands Day Celebration co-hosted with the City of Watsonville on Saturday, February 3 from 10 AM – Noon.

We will gather at the Watsonville Nature Center at Ramsay Park located at 30 Harkins Slough Road for a morning of planting trees and native plants, educational activities, food, music, prizes, and more. Once again this year we’ll have Alma De Mexico Music Academy youth mariachi band serenading our planters.

This is a free, bilingual, and family-friendly event!

This year we will be planting native and drought tolerant trees along the boundaries of the Watsonville Slough and throughout Ramsay Park, and installing a native plant garden around the Nature Center.

This is the first of many public planting days and opportunities for the community to play a role in the Watsonville Urban Forest Revitalization Project made possible through a grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Urban and Community Forestry Climate Investment Grant Program, which comes from the State’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

It is one of many projects to restore Watsonville’s urban forest and plant 300 trees and many native plants in parks and along streets throughout the City. This will help with cleaner water in our wetlands and the Monterey Bay, provide excellent habitat for birds and other wildlife, sequester atmospheric carbon, improve air quality, reduce energy use in the City, and continue to enhance the natural landscapes and streetscapes in Watsonville.

So bring the whole family and friends and share a fun morning together helping on this exciting and important project. This event will take place rain or shine. It is recommended that you dress in layers for variable weather and wear sunscreen and hats. Tools, gloves, and snacks will be provided, but please bring your own shovel if you are able.