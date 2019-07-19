CDG Recognizes County’s Digital Practices

Santa Cruz Earns Third Award in Last Four Years

The County of Santa Cruz is pleased to announce it has been named one of the top digital counties in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo)

Placing 8th for counties of its size in the 17th annual Digital Counties Survey, the County was recognized for data management and security, digital practices, online presence, Strategic Planning efforts and more. The annual Digital Counties awards recognize the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline government services, open data, enhance cybersecurity and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.

“Santa Cruz County’s digital practices have consistently been recognized as among the nation’s best,” Information Services Director Kevin Bowling said. “We accept this award as a validation of our efforts, and I’d like to thank County leadership and my staff for their tireless dedication to improving digital services on behalf of county residents.”

Santa Cruz County was recognized in the 250,000-499,999-population category.

“Innovative counties across the U.S. are leveraging technology and data to complete unique projects that better serve citizens, save taxpayer money and protect citizen data,” said Teri Takai, executive director, CDG. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for their accomplishments to make government work for the citizens and businesses they serve.”

A division of e. Republic, The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. Founded in 1935, The National Association of Counties (NACo) unites America’s 3,069 county governments by bringing county officials together to advocate with a collective voice and work on common issues.

For more information: www.santacruzcounty.us