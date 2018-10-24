CASA Welcomes New Executive Director

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Santa Cruz County appointment of Lynne Petrovic as its new Executive Director effective was effective August 6, 2018.

Most recently, Lynne served as Director of Aspiranet, an organization that secures permanent, loving, adoptive families for youth in foster care in Monterey County. Lynne assumed the CASA Executive Director position with a wealth of non-profit experience including developing and implementing services for children in foster care.

She has an MSW from Rutgers University and is a graduate of New York University with a focus in psychology. She is in the process of meeting with the Santa Cruz and Watsonville community, including donors, stake holders, and friends of CASA who have been instrumental in CASA’s success.

Ms. Petrovic assumed the Executive Director role from Cynthia Druley who held the post for the past six years. Cynthia led CASA of Santa Cruz as it grew from serving 160 foster children a year to almost 280 children a year and under her leadership, CASA’s budget grew by more than 30%.

In addition, new staff and programs were added to expand the age groups of foster children that could be served by CASA. The CASA Board of Directors is grateful for the program and financial growth that Cynthia’s tenure brought to the agency.

Lynne plans to build on the successes that CASA of Santa Cruz has enjoyed over the past several years and will bring new ideas on how CASA can meet its mission moving forward.

“I am confident that Lynne is the right person with the right blend of professional and personal skills to lead us forward” said David Fulton, Board President. “We talked to our donors and non-profit and community leaders about the person they wanted to lead CASA into the future. A caring and passionate leader with knowledge of the foster care system was on the top of everyone’s list. And, we found her!”