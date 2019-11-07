CASA Welcomes New Board Members and Staff

CASA of Santa Cruz County recently welcomed new members to their Board of Directors: Janis Ost (returning member) and Anna Rubalcava (new).

CASA also welcomed two new staff: Natalie Hoffman and Clarissa Infante.

•••

New Board Members

Janis Ost

Janis first began serving CASA as a volunteer Advocate, working directly with children and youth. She was passionate about serving children going through difficult times and motivated by the CASA mission. Then in 2011, she became a member of the Board. After serving three terms, she took a short break, but now she is back and eager to make a difference.

Janis is a special education teacher and prides herself on creating opportunities for her students similar to those the general population of students has. She is a member of Guitars in Classrooms, The California Writing Project, and National Air Disaster Alliance. CASA is happy to have her involved again as a returning Board member.

Anna Rubalcava

Anna is a prosecutor with the Santa Cruz District Attorney’s office. She first learned of CASA when she was an attorney in Dependency Court. Having had experience already with victim’s advocates in criminal court, she immediately recognized how valuable it is for a vulnerable child to have a non-attorney advocate with them as they navigate the Court system.

Anna brings a wealth of non-profit leadership with her, having served on the Board of Defensa de Mujeres/Women’s Crisis Support, now known as Monarch Services. She is committed to ensuring the stability of CASA so that they can continue to provide services to youth in dependency/foster care.

•••

New Staff Members

Natalie Hoffman joins CASA as an Advocate Supervisor and Court Liaison. Natalie is passionate about empowering individuals and supporting them in their personal growth. She easily connects with people and cares deeply for our community’s most vulnerable populations.

Natalie brings with her knowledge and experience of being a past resource parent (foster parent) herself. This unique perspective will be instrumental to CASA staff and Advocates. She has a Bachelor’s of Social Work and has been working in a variety of Human Services for 15 years.

This includes local organizations such as Youth N.O.W., Student Center, and New Families Inc. foster agency.

Clarissa Infante joins CASA as the Administrative Assistant. She previously worked for Friday Night Live, YMCA, and the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center.

Clarissa was born and raised in Watsonville, and received her Bachelors of Psychology from Grand Canyon University. She says she is, “glad to now be a part of such an amazing organization and community of people that are making a positive impact in the work they do.”

•••

For more info: casaofsantacruz.org