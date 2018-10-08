CASA Volunteer Training For October

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Santa Cruz County needs caring adult volunteers to speak up for the best interests of children who have been abused or neglected. CASA volunteers attend 35 hours of training, are fully supported by a staff supervisor and are part of a team that works in the best interests of the child.

A CASA volunteer spends time with his or her child each week, gathering information from everyone involved in the child’s case. CASA volunteers also work with attorneys and social workers. They review records, research information, and talk to anyone involved with the child, including parents, extended family members, doctors and teachers.

Although there is a great need for bilingual and male volunteers, we always encourage people from all cultures and professions and of all ethnic and educational backgrounds to learn more.

Upcoming Informational sessions are:

Tuesday, October 9, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at CASA, 813 Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Live Oak Family Resource Center, 1740 17th Avenue in Santa Cruz

Wednesday, October 10, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at CASA, 813 Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

•••

The deadline to apply to become a CASA volunteer is October 15th. Learn more at www.casaofsantacruz.org and click on “Volunteer.”