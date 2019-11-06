CASA: Plan to Make a Difference in 2020

CASA of Santa Cruz County needs caring adult volunteers to speak up for the best interests of children who are involved in the Juvenile Dependency Care System (foster care) because they have been abused or neglected.

A volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) spends time with one child each week, getting to know them and gathering information from everyone involved in the child’s case. CASA volunteers also work with attorneys and social workers. They review records, research information, and talk to anyone involved with the child, including parents, extended family members, doctors and teachers.

Although there is a great need for bilingual and male volunteers, we always encourage people from all cultures and professions and of all ethnic and educational backgrounds to learn more. Another critical need right now is for volunteers who wish to work with children ages birth to five years old. These volunteers work with the entire family to make a significant positive impact.

Training is free and volunteers are supported throughout the case by CASA’s professional staff. It only takes a few hours a month and the difference you make can have a lifelong impact.

Upcoming Informational sessions are:

Wed, Nov 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at CASA, located at 813 Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

Tues, Nov 12, 6 to 7 p.m. at Live Oak Family Resource Center, located at 1740 17th Avenue in SC

Sat, Dec 7, 10 to 11 a.m. at CASA, located at 813 Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

You can register or view other available dates at casaofsantacruz.org/signup.

•••

For more information contact Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Cruz County at www.casaofsantacruz.org • Phone: (831) 761-2956 • email: cita@casaofsantacruz.org