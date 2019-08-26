CASA Hires New Staff

Each year nearly 500 children in Santa Cruz County experience foster care because they have been abused or neglected.

The cases with the highest needs are referred to be matched with a Volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASA of Santa Cruz County trains and supports these volunteers as they commit to serve a child or youth throughout the time they have an active case in the juvenile dependency court — sometimes up to two years or more.

CASA hired a new staff person in July, Roxy Greenspan, and promoted Clint Bonds.

Roxy Greenspan joins CASA as the Early Childhood Specialist and Advocate Supervisor bringing 14 years of experience in early childhood education as well as extensive training in trauma-informed care.

She looks forward to combining her two passions of increasing advocacy for children 0-5 and serving others who have experienced neglect and abuse on their path towards healing from trauma. She is also committed to implementing nature-based education, anti-bias education, peace education, and non-violent communication with children and families.

Roxy learned about CASA years ago and became a volunteer Advocate in 2018. She was thrilled to hear about the job opportunity and jumped at the chance to delve deeper in serving children in foster care.

Clint Bonds has been promoted to Communications and Grants Coordinator, and he will begin his new role on October 1.

In addition to his educational background, having a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy, he has spent the past three years with CASA of Santa Cruz County as the Court Liaison and Advocate Supervisor, supporting CASA volunteers and families as they navigate the complicated and potentially intimidating Court system.

He has expertise and deep knowledge of the issues affecting the children we serve, which he will bring to this new role. Clint is really looking forward to diving into new and exciting work as part of the CASA Communications team.

•••

People interested in learning more about how to help are encouraged to visit casaofsantacruz.org or contact CASA’s Outreach and Recruitment Manager, Cita Rasul at cita@casaofsantacruz.org or (831) 761-2956, ext. 102