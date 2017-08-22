Carnival Celebrates “Fair Fun in the Summer of Love”

81st Annual Monterey County Fair, Aug. 31- Sept. 4, 2017

MONTEREY — Fairgoers will enjoy “Fair Fun in the Summer of Love” at the Fair’s popular Carnival this year with friends, family and loved ones during the 81st Annual Monterey County Fair (Aug. 31-Sept. , 2017).

Come ride on the safe and exciting rides from Helm and Sons Amusements. There is a stellar line-up of action-packed rides this year, featuring 29 great rides, including five new ones, to enjoy, from spectacular scream-inducing coasters to rides for families and kids. With new carnival rides and improved games, the Fair is popular with families who want to bring their kids and grandkids out for a day of great family fun.

There is fun for all ages in the Carnival, with rides including the 100-foot tall Super Shot and the Century Wheel, the largest wheel ever set up at the Fairgrounds! Enjoy a whirl on the new Happy Swing — every kid loves swings, and the giant Happy Swing lets you and five of your friends ride at the same time!

Come and play Whac-A-Mole, custom-built for Helm and Sons Amusements; take a thrilling stroll through the new House of Zombies, if you dare; or catch a ride on the Olympic Bobsled, a full-size roller coaster much like you would find in a theme park. The Olympic Bobsled, new to the Fair this year, features a series of hills followed by a spiral helix grand finale. At the end of the ride, you even have the option to buy a photo of yourself on the ride!

The Star Dancer is one of the most popular rides on the midway. Upon boarding, riders are secured with over-the-shoulder restraints, and as the claw begins to rotate, it starts to swing back and forth until it reaches its full height of 60 feet in the air! Combining a spinning and swinging motion, the Star Dancer provides riders with a completely unique riding experience.

For the little riders, there are wide selection of rides just for them. No scary monsters or screaming fast rides here! Just gentle fun for little ones and their families, including Mad Birds, Baja Buggies, Turtle Race, Blues Clues Dogs, Krazy Planes and Taxi Jet.

The other new rides at the Carnival this year include Hero’s City and Himilaya.

Advance ticket buyers can purchase Carnival Wrist Bands for just $25 — that is a $5 discount off of the regular price. By popular demand, Carnival Wrist Bands will be available every day of the Fair! Tickets are available at Monterey Fairgrounds Administration Office or on the Fair website at www.montereycountyfair.com. Fair admission is not included, but is required.

Ride Monterey-Salinas Transit FREE from any stop. Just show your online ticket or park for $10 at the Monterey Pines Golf Course Thursday-Saturday or $5 to park at Monterey Peninsula College, Saturday-Monday with a FREE shuttle to the Fair provided by MST.

The Monterey County Fair & Event Center is a premier event center set on 22 oak-studded acres with ample parking. It is a state-owned multi-use facility that features large banquet rooms, three smaller meeting rooms, two outdoor concert venues, and a variety of outdoor and indoor cost-effective sites ideal for all types of events. It is home of the annual award-winning Monterey County Fair, host to many major events on the Central Coast, including the Monterey Jazz Festival and the California Roots Arts & Music Festival, and the site of the Monterey Bay Race Place, a satellite wagering facility.

The Monterey County Fair is the 7th District Agricultural Association of the State of California. The 2017 “Fair Fun in the Summer of Love” Monterey County Fair will be held on Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2017. For more information, to book an event or to become a sponsor of the Monterey County Fair, contact the Fair Administration Office, at 2004 Fairground Road in Monterey, by calling (831) 372-5863 or at www.montereycountyfair.com.