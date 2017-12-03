“iSKATE Capitola” Glides into California’s Oldest Seaside Resort Town

This winter, locals and visitors can trade flip-flops for ice skates and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at Santa Cruz County’s first eco-friendly, synthetic ice rink. Located in Esplanade Park, in front of the stage and overlooking Capitola Beach and the Monterey Bay, the seaside ice rink will be open to the public December 15, 2017 through January 7, 2018.

The open-air skating rink will be made of synthetic ice designed to give the same feeling as skating on real ice without the water waste and energy costs of conventional ice rinks. No ice, no Zamboni! The rink will be 30 feet X 40 feet and can hold a maximum of 40 skaters per session.

“iSKATE Capitola” gives visitors something new and exciting to do over Winter Break, extending the warm, fuzzy feelings of the season into January, emphasis on warm. Folks from out of town can still travel light and leave the hats, gloves, and ski jackets at home.

Corrie Sid, owner of the Capitola Hotel, played a key role in bringing the holiday ice-skating rink to Capitola Village, lending a touch of kismet to the event —the old Capitola Roller Rink was built in 1933 where her property now stands. “I’m obsessed with the history of Capitola and finding a way to honor that past has been a driving force for me.

Bringing this event to our village during the holiday season seemed like the perfect way to celebrate our amazing community! iSKATE Capitola is a community building effort and we hope that locals flock to Capitola Village during this amazing time of year.”

“iSKATE Capitola” adds to a festive holiday lineup of beloved annual traditions in Capitola Village including Surfin’ Santa, the Lighting of the Palm Tree, and the nostalgic glow of Depot Hill homes outlined in white lights. Meanwhile, Village shops and restaurants sparkle and show their holiday spirit with decorated storefront windows and even more twinkling lights.

BIA board-member and Shadowbrook owner, Ted Burke, says, “Capitola is a very special place year-round but is especially so during the off-season winter holidays.

Forty-nine well-decorated local shops offer a wide variety of unique gift items and thirty-one hospitality-focused restaurants make small-town friendly Capitola a popular dining destination before and after shopping and ice-skating activities. Capitola visitors also enjoy periods of free holiday parking in the Village.”

“iSKATE Capitola” will run three skating sessions per day from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Admission is $10 and ice skate rentals will be available for $5, or visitors may bring their own.

•••

The purpose of the BIA, or Business Improvement Area, is to promote tourism and business in Capitola Village. Our small business community is an important part of the character of Capitola Village that people know and love. Visit our website at capitolavillage.com