Capitola Summer Has Arrived!

By Noel Smith

Summer in Capitola means you have lots to choose from to enjoy life. This is indeed a special time of year in a special place. It all started with the Begonia Festival that lasted for 65 years and which has now been replaced by the Capitola Beach Festival. To help you plan and to keep you from missing out on any of the fun we have put together a summary of all the events we know about. But don’t forget, you can always just go and relax in the sun on Capitola beach between all this summertime — and some fall — enjoyment.

13th Annual Capitola Rod & Custom Classic Car Show

June 9-10 on the Esplanade

Over 300 American made vintage Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Customs and Classics

46th Annual Wharf to Wharf

Sunday July 22

A scenic 6-mile race with 40 bands, T-shirts and trophies that starts the Santa Cruz Wharf and ends at the Capitola Wharf.

36th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival

September 8-9 on the Esplanade

150 Artists selling their works, 22 Santa Cruz Mountains Wineries providing the ultimate taste-tests, good food and lots to see.

Opera at the Beach

Sunday, September 16 • 12 to 3 p.m. • Esplanade Park Stage

Live opera performance of Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte performed by Bay Shore Lyric Opera, Conductor Michael Giacinto and the Winchester Orchestra.

First Capitola Beach Festival

September 29-30 on the Esplanade

The Beach Festival will continue: • Traditional Sand Sculpture Contest • Fishing Derby • Rowboat Races • Horseshoe Tournament.

Capitola Twilight Concerts

Wednesdays, June 6 – August 29

Esplanade Park Stage

June 6 – Wooster (Soul/Reggae/Rock)

June 13 – Mambo Tropical (Latin/Salsa)

June 20 – Everyday People (Classic Latin Rock)

June 27 – Long Train Runnin’ (Doobie Brothers Tribute)

July 4 – Todd Morgan & The Emblems (Pop/Rock)

July 11 – Big City Revue R&B (Motown & Pop)

July 18 – Joint Chiefs (R&B, Funk, Soul & Blues)

July 25 – Extra Large (Funky Fun Original Music)

August 1 – Mark Russo & The Classy Cats (Big Band Swing & Latin)

August 8 – Blackouts (80’s Tribute Dance Band)

August 15 – The Houserockers (Rock & Soul)

August 22 – St Gabriel’s Celestial Brass Band (New Orleans Jazz)

August 29 – Digbeats (Rock/Oldies)

Sponsors: Zelda’s • Marriott Fairfield Inn • Britannia Arms • Devcon Construction • Earthworks Paving • Toyota Of Santa Cruz • The Sand Bar • Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria • Left Coast Sausage Worx • Mijo’s Taqaria • Capitola Mall • Lanai Financial Solutions • Christine Mcbroom • Swenson Builders • Capitola Beach Suites

2018 Movies At The Beach

Fridays • August 24-31 • September 7-14

Sponsored by Pizza My Heart

August 24 – Sing!

August 31 – Cars 3

September 7 – Zootopia

September 14 – A Wrinkle In Time

Sunday Art And Music at The Beach

June 24 • July 1-15-29 • August 5-19

On the Esplanade • Concerts Are Sponsored By Green Waste Recovery, Inc.

June 24 – 7th Wave (Acoustic/Light Rock)

July 1 – Samba Cruz (Brazilian)

July 15 – Speakeasy 3 (Swing)

July 29 – Singing Wood (Marimba)

Aug. 5 – Ron Kaplan (Jazz)

Aug. 19 – Simple Creation (Reggae, Roots, Dub)

Have fun and enjoy!