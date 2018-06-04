Capitola Summer Has Arrived!

By Noel Smith
Summer in Capitola means you have lots to choose from to enjoy life. This is indeed a special time of year in a special place. It all started with the Begonia Festival that lasted for 65 years and which has now been replaced by the Capitola Beach Festival. To help you plan and to keep you from missing out on any of the fun we have put together a summary of all the events we know about. But don’t forget, you can always just go and relax in the sun on Capitola beach between all this summertime — and some fall — enjoyment.
13th Annual Capitola Rod & Custom Classic Car Show
June 9-10 on the Esplanade
Over 300 American made vintage Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Customs and Classics
46th Annual Wharf to Wharf
Sunday July 22
A scenic 6-mile race with 40 bands, T-shirts and trophies that starts the Santa Cruz Wharf and ends at the Capitola Wharf.
36th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival
September 8-9 on the Esplanade
150 Artists selling their works, 22 Santa Cruz Mountains Wineries providing the ultimate taste-tests, good food and lots to see.
Opera at the Beach
Sunday, September 16 • 12 to 3 p.m. • Esplanade Park Stage
Live opera performance of Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte performed by Bay Shore Lyric Opera, Conductor Michael Giacinto and the Winchester Orchestra.
First Capitola Beach Festival
September 29-30 on the Esplanade
The Beach Festival will continue: • Traditional Sand Sculpture Contest • Fishing Derby • Rowboat Races • Horseshoe Tournament.
Capitola Twilight Concerts
Wednesdays, June 6 – August 29
Esplanade Park Stage
- June 6 – Wooster (Soul/Reggae/Rock)
- June 13 – Mambo Tropical (Latin/Salsa)
- June 20 – Everyday People (Classic Latin Rock)
- June 27 – Long Train Runnin’ (Doobie Brothers Tribute)
- July 4 – Todd Morgan & The Emblems (Pop/Rock)
- July 11 – Big City Revue R&B (Motown & Pop)
- July 18 – Joint Chiefs (R&B, Funk, Soul & Blues)
- July 25 – Extra Large (Funky Fun Original Music)
- August 1 – Mark Russo & The Classy Cats (Big Band Swing & Latin)
- August 8 – Blackouts (80’s Tribute Dance Band)
- August 15 – The Houserockers (Rock & Soul)
- August 22 – St Gabriel’s Celestial Brass Band (New Orleans Jazz)
- August 29 – Digbeats (Rock/Oldies)
Sponsors: Zelda’s • Marriott Fairfield Inn • Britannia Arms • Devcon Construction • Earthworks Paving • Toyota Of Santa Cruz • The Sand Bar • Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria • Left Coast Sausage Worx • Mijo’s Taqaria • Capitola Mall • Lanai Financial Solutions • Christine Mcbroom • Swenson Builders • Capitola Beach Suites
2018 Movies At The Beach
Fridays • August 24-31 • September 7-14
Sponsored by Pizza My Heart
- August 24 – Sing!
- August 31 – Cars 3
- September 7 – Zootopia
- September 14 – A Wrinkle In Time
Sunday Art And Music at The Beach
June 24 • July 1-15-29 • August 5-19
On the Esplanade • Concerts Are Sponsored By Green Waste Recovery, Inc.
- June 24 – 7th Wave (Acoustic/Light Rock)
- July 1 – Samba Cruz (Brazilian)
- July 15 – Speakeasy 3 (Swing)
- July 29 – Singing Wood (Marimba)
- Aug. 5 – Ron Kaplan (Jazz)
- Aug. 19 – Simple Creation (Reggae, Roots, Dub)
Have fun and enjoy!