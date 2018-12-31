Capitola/Soquel Year in Review 2018

A look back on some of the highlights featured in Capitola Soquel Times in 2018

•••

January

Santa Cruz County Actors’ Theatre performed the 23rd Annual 8 Tens @ Eight Short Play Festival at the Center Stage Theatre in Santa Cruz. The annual ten-minute play festival is one of the most anticipated and popular events of the theatre season.

February

Travis Deyoung wins $100 in the Times Publishing Valentines Poetry contest for his poem “I Promise.”

March

Eola Cross wins Hunger Fighter of the Year. Jess Brown, Executive Director of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau praised Mrs. Cross, “It was an easy vote. Eola’s energy and dedication are just incredible. She gives back to the community every single day, and she is a role model for all of us.” Mike Termini, Mayor of Capitola added, “Mrs. Cross is an inspiration. The Grey Bears are like an Army of Good, and Eola is like the General of the Army.”

Bay Federal Credit Union’s annual silent auction generated $12,001 for LEO’s Haven and the Chanticleer Park Neighbors Association.

The Chanticleer Park Neighbors Association is working to build an inclusive playground called LEO’s Haven at Chanticleer County Park, the county’s first inclusive playground for children of all abilities.

April

Ryo Taniguchi, Cabrillo graduate, designed the 2020 Olympic Mascot. Ryo, who graduated in 1997, was an art major. He currently resides in Japan and is active as a character designer/illustrator.

May

Congregational Church of Soquel celebrated 150th anniversary.

June

The Red Cross of the Central Coast honored community members for their acts of courage or compassion at the 13th Annual Heroes Breakfast.

Education Hero – Mary Gaukel Forster, Executive Director of Your Future is Our Business, an organization that links local and regional employers with Santa Cruz schools, to improve student’s employment prospects.

First Responder Heroes – A surfer was in distress 500 yards off shore at Davenport Landing Beach. State lifeguards Dan Perry, Forest Gleitsman, and Ziad Bawarshi paddled out to make contact.

Conditions were extreme, 12-15 foot high waves. The three lifeguards worked as a team to get the surfer back to the beach.

July

The 46th Annual Wharf to Wharf race featured Capitola’s Amy Schnittger taking 12th place as top local woman runner.

Remodeler Magazine’s “Forty Under 40 Awards Program” recognized Paul Eastman, of Capitola, as one of the top promising remodeling professionals in the nation.

August

Artist James Aschbacher was best known for his murals and art projects with school children. He passed away on August 25th. A celebration was held at the Rio Theatre. In attendance, were his wife Lisa, colleagues and the artistic community.

September

The 45-day public review and comment period opens on the North Coast Rail Trail Project. The Rail Trail is a multi-use; walking and biking path planned for construction alongside existing railroad tracks.

October

Artists set up easels on the Wharf, shore and the streets to paint live for 3 days during the Capitola Plein Air Art Festival.

November

After 5 years, Leo’s Haven Ground Breaking ceremony is held. Santa Cruz playground project finally comes to fruition.

December

Beloved Editor of the Capitola Times, Noel Smith retires on a high note, after winning the California School Boards Association’s Golden Quill Award!

•••

Have a Happy New Year!