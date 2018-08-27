Capitola Soquel Times: September 2018



2018 Summer Festival Finales, by Noel Smith • Public Comment Period Now Open – Proposed North Coast Rail Trail Project Draft Environmental Impact Report • Reopening of Renovated Goodwill Capitola Store • SC Neighbors 10th annual City-wide Block Party • Friends of the Capitola Branch Library Used Book Store • Your Exceptional Entries Being Accepted for County Fair! • September 8 Mole & Mariachi Festival • Project Bike Tech Course – Approved For College Elective Credit In California • Northern California Renaissance Faire – Six Weekends of Spellbinding Mystery and Adventure at Casa de Fruta • Community Bridges Dinner Raises $63k • Capitola Local News – 41st Avenue Losing Major Retailers – St. John’s Helpful Shop Closed After 65 Years – Other Village Retail Closures – Capitola Trestle Controversy • Brother and Sister Endure Cancer Together • Office for Economic Development (OED) Debuts New Website • Behind The Scenes of the Dominican Rehab Garden • Illegal Dumping Website Debuts • Board Places Sales Tax On November Ballot • Call To Artists – Public Art Project: Watsonville’s Behavioral Health Office Building • Celebrating Our Local Health Centers – National Health Center Week Bus Tour • Understanding the November Ballot, by Zach Friend • Montessori School Goes Solar • SCCRTC Measure D Update • Donor Funds New Concert Grand Piano • Westwind: A Memory Care Community – Committed to Caring for Those Dealing with Dementia, by Noel Smith … and much more!