Capitola Soquel Times: October 2019

Fifth Annual Capitola Plein Air • 2019 ‘Drive for Schools’ Now Underway • Measure J Home-Opportunity • Monte Foundation Fireworks Extravaganza Turns 25, By Lori Landino • Community Observance of the 30th Anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake • Cabrillo Refinancing Saves for Local Taxpayers • Bay Federal Credit Union Named Top Work Environment • Cabrillo Refinancing Saves for Local Taxpayers • 53 Rabbits Rescued from Property: SCCAS Offers $25 Rabbit Adoption Special • October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: American College of Physicians Recommendations New Screening Procedures • Two Openings on Mental Health Board • Sanitation Work Capitola/Jewel Box Sewer Replacement Project • Rotary Beach Cleanup • Remembering ‘Water Princess’ • Rally Your Spirit this October: Presented by Inner Light Ministries Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 • County’s 34th Annual Open Studios: Visit Artists Over The First Three Weekends In October • Seven Ideas for an Unforgettable Open Studios Experience, By Molly Ressler • Mid-County High Schools Scoreboard • Increase in Water Rates … and much more!