Capitola Soquel Times: May 2018



Measure C Momentum by Scott Turnbull • Rotary Clubs Pitch In to Spruce Up Homeless Services Center By Donna Maurillo • 77th Annual Community Awards and Art & Wine Auction Gala • ASSE Student Exchange Program • Capitola Applications for Advisory Boards • LUNAFEST Short Films by, for and about Women • Earthquake Safety • Shoulder Widening On Highway 1 and 17 • Surf City Exchange Club of Santa Cruz • Santa Cruz Symphony’s Spring Concert • Eleventh Annual Music in May • 2018 Human Race • Congregational Church of Soquel’s 150th Anniversary Celebration • Local Seawater Contamination Confirmed • Hospice of Santa Cruz County Honors Volunteers Disco-style! • Be a Star for LEO’s Haven • Seascape Resort Names New GM • Kids and Water Go Together • Celebrating O’Neill Sea Odyssey’s 100,000th Student • Medical Reserve Prepare For Mobile Hospital • Actors’ Theatre Presents ‘The Realistic Joneses’ • Building Self-Esteem Away From Home • Mid-County High School Scoreboard • Rainbow Carpets and Floors by Teresa Dance … and much more!