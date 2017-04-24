Capitola Soquel Times: May 2017



BBBS Annual Fundraiser Returns — “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” • ‘The Places We Will Go!’ – Delta High School Fund Raiser By Mary Altier • Ebb & Flow’s Kinetic Parade • World’s Biggest Garage Sale • Leo’s Haven Receives $10,000 Grant From PAMF • SC Music Fest Scores Another Stellar Lineup • 2017 Congressional Art Competition • Highway 129 Curve Realignment • Santa Cruz Symphony Presents Verdi’s Requiem Mass • Roast of Supervisor Zach Friend • Support Harbor HS Senior Grad Night • Country Garden Tour in Aromas by Joyce Oroz • Santa Cruz County Bank Earns Seventh-Straight Super Premier Rating • Input Sought For County Parks Strategic Plan • Mariner’s Amazing Migration Story by Loree L. McCawley • Santa Cruz Police Chief’s DAdvisory Committee Returns • International Migratory Bird Day • Field Worker Appreciation Lunch • Wildlife Crossing Credit System Tested • 2017 National Ag Day Spring Luncheon • PMG Joins Dignity Health Medical Foundation • Camp Is For Everyone • Teen Summer Camps By Jason Montag • Harbor High’s 37th Annual Golf Tournament • Mid-County High School Scoreboard • SCCAL Softball Camp Sunday, April 30 • SCCAL BASEBALL Camp Sunday, May 7 … and much more!