Capitola Soquel Times: March 2019



Protecting Mobile Home Owners • Storefront Beautification Program • TPG’s 19th Annual Poetry Winners • Dealing With Icy Roadways in the County • Over 4 Million Served, Second Harvest Food Bank Reveals • Community Volunteers to Plant Trees at Santa Cruz Shakespeare • Santa Cruz County Launches Focused Intervention Team • Dominican Awards Nearly $180K in Grants to Local Nonprofits: Includes $50K To Help Substance Abusers Find Recovery Resources After Discharge • Cannabis Tax Revenues for Fourth Quarter of 2018 • People’s Choice Winner Plays at Rio • Agape Dance Performance Raises Money For Cancer • Free CPR Class • I-You Venture’s Friendly Visitor Program: Volunteers Needed For Residents in Care Facilities • 2019 Orchid Show & Sale: Santa Cruz Orchid Society Co-Sponsored by Cabrillo Horticulture • Unclaimed Property Available Online • Call To Artists: Public Art Project at La Selva Beach Library • SqCWD Breaks Ground on Intrusion Prevention • Meet the Author Series • Diversifying Cybersecurity: California Joins Partnership Encouraging Young Women to Explore Tech Careers • Dominican Recognized For Being Baby Friendly • HBO, Red Cross Partner to Raise Awareness: Organization Suffering From Severe Shortage of Type O Blood • Department of Fish and Wildlife Magnifies Efforts to Recruit Hunters and Anglers • Get More Out of Your Day: Simplify Your Morning Routine • SC Warriors Welcome Vista Center • First CASA Training of 2019 Begins • SC City Wastewater Program Awarded: Tertiary Membrane Pilot Project Wins 2018 Engineering Achievement Award • Santa Cruz Shakespeare: New Lease on Life: Production Finds New Home: The Grove in DeLaveaga Park • Bill to Expand Program to Improve Veterans’ Access to Child Healthcare Passes • National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon • Bay Federal Credit Union Announces First ‘Crash the GAC’ Representative • Q&A with The Capitola Foundation Public Safety and Community Service, By Lin Banks, President, Capitola Foundation … and much more!