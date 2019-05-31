Capitola Soquel Times: June 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



A Universe of Stories: SCPL’s Summer Reading Program for Kids of All Ages • Cabrillo Stage Summer Season: Shows begin June 27 and July 25; Musicals Beehive and Into the Woods • CASA Welcomes New Advocates • Free Lunch for Kids • Float Builders Needed for Lighted Nautical Parade • Sanitation Work Capitola/Jewel Box Sewer Replacement Project • We’re Still Here: I-You Venture’s Friendly Visitor Program • Monterey Express Shuttle Fastest Way to U.S. Open • Santa Cruz Art League • Seacliff Plaque Ceremony • Bay Shore Lyric Opera Presents Bellini’s Norma • Aids/Life Cycle Bike Ride on Central Coast • Astrophysicist Natalie Batalha To Speak at Annual Mandel Lecture • Cabrillo’s Largest Graduating Class • County’s First 2-Year Budget Proposal: Operational Plan Also Released, Includes 172 Objectives • Santa Cruz County Releases 2020 Census Count Online • California Outdoors Q&As: Mountain Lion Depredation • SC Shakespeare is Back!: Summer Festival Tickets On Sale Now for the 2019 Season • SCC Parkinson’s Group Welcomes Dr. Halpern • Santa Cruz SPCA Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Shelter • Vaccination Before Int’l Travel Urged • CalFresh Benefits Expanded: Now Serves Seniors and People with Disabilities • Locals Honored for Water Conservation Videos: Bay Area High School Students Awarded for Water-Wise Gardening Production • Mid-County High Schools Scoreboard • Why Day Camp?, By Marla Coleman … and much more!