Capitola Soquel Times: January 2018



2017: Celebrations & Progress by Noel Smith • Short Play Festival Returns • 2018 Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest • Chanticleer Park Legacy Program • Promotion of Arnold Vasquez to Police Lieutenant • Louden Nelson Community Center “Open House” • Planning Department Building Counter Extends Hours • Missing person: Lorenzo Neri • BFCU Applications Open for 2018 Education Scholarships • CASA Welcomes New Board Member • CFSCC Grants $148,350 to Small Nonprofits • County Planning Department Increasing Digital Commitment • SCC Board of Supervisors Address Homelessness By Jason Hoppin • How Safe are the Streets in Front of Our Schools? • Porter Memorial Library’s 2018 MTA Series – Wednesday, January 10 • Thank You from Jacob’s Heart • Recreational Cannabis Legalization – What You Need To Know Before January 1 • Dr. Wetstein Recommended as Next Cabrillo President California’s Wild Edge • Dominican Awards Grants to Six Local Nonprofits • SCCB Announces New Headquarters • Santa Cruz County SKY Center • The Draft 2040 County Regional Transportation Plan • SCCOE To Help K-12 Educators Buy A Home • Solar Installations at County Facilities Begin • Santa Cruz County Bank Spreads Holiday Cheer! • 2017 Evaluation Shows Ocean Science Program’s Impact on Youth • Sister Julie Hyer is New Janus Board Member • Boys & Girls Clubhouse Downtown’s First Net-Zero Electric Building • Sheriff’s Office Warns of Theft and Burglaries From Commercial Storage • Championship Game Serves as Memorial For Yaquis’ Coach by Ron Blonder • Mid-County High School Scoreboard … and much more!