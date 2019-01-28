Capitola Soquel Times: February 2019



Andrew’s Dream Came True • Bay Fed Provides Assistance During Shutdown: Emergency Loan and Skip Payment Options Available to Federal Employees • Food Available for Government Workers Impacted by Shutdown • 2019 Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest: The Annual Times Competition for Santa Cruz County Residents • Capitola Obscura: Little-known Facts About Capitola History: Capitola Historical Museum Exhibition • Volunteer Opportunities at Capitola Historical Museum • SCC Women’s Commission Looking for 2019 Trailblazers Awards Nominations • RotaCare Free Medical Clinics • Santa Cruz Civil Grand Jury Volunteers • Age Well, Drive Smart: Senior Driver Safety Program • Soquel High School: Upcoming Events for February • Banning Cash Bail: Controversial Law Goes to Voters in November 2020 Election • California Department of Fish & Wildlife Q&As • ‘Dude, Where’s My Cat?’: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter Offering Free & Discounted Feline Services • Santa Cruz Announced Appointment of New Fire Chief • County Physicians and Clinics Honored: Central California Alliance for Health Recognized for Efforts to Improve on National Health Measures • Dominican Re-Certified as Chest Pain Center: Hospital underwent rigorous on-site review by The Joint Commission • Vets 4 Vets Receives Local Grants • February Cleanup Corcoran Lagoon: Join Save Our Shores and Stewards February 16 from 9–11 a.m. • Free Horticulture Classes: Sponsored UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties • Six Steps to Safer Winter Driving • Sip For Harvest 2019 • Barbara Gorson: Library Champion, Capitola Treasure • Capitola Veterinary Hospital, By Jessica Johnson … and much more!