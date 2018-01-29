Capitola Soquel Times: February 2018

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Volunteer Opportunities at the Capitola Historical Museum by Pam Greeninger • 2018 Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest by Noel Smith • 100% Community Service in 2017! • Red Cross 2018 Heroes Breakfast – Nominate a Local Hero – Deadline March 12, 2018 • Draft 2040 Regional Transportation Plan • Connecting the Drops — Working Together for Water • National Agriculture Day Poster & Poetry Contest Entries • Beatles vs. Stones Comes to Santa Cruz • California Is 2018’s 4th Worst State to Drive in U.S. • Deadline for Bay Federal Credit Union Scholarships • Aptos/La Selva FD and Central FD Fire Inspector Recruitment • Symphony League’s “Uptown Hoedown” Gala Saturday, March 3, 5:30 – 10:00 p.m. • AARP Smart Driver Classes • SCCBS Elects Zach Friend as Chair • Volunteers Needed I-You Venture’s Friendly Visitor Program For Residents in Care Facilities • Surfer’s Path 10k & 5k Run Community News By Tom Bradley • Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour • Hope Receives $29,000 Santa Cruz • CDPH Urges Caution When Collecting and Eating Wild Mushrooms • Dominican Hospital Now a National Lung Cancer Screening Center • Gary Griggs Earns Global Oceans Award • Make A Difference – Bring a Foster Child Into Your Life In 2018 • Take Aways: Art To Go! – Pajaro Valley Arts Exhibit • Laura Daniel Brown • Bontadelli Family Initiates the Laura Brown Memorial • Boost Your Health In Under 5 Minutes A Day • Many Ways to Promote STEM Learning • Porter Memorial Library 2018 MTA Series • Two Board Positions open at Pacific Collegiate School • Redwood Mountain Faire • 2017 All-SCCAL Girls Volleyball Harbor High and Soquel High Honorees • Mid-County High School Scoreboard … and much more!