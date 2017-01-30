Capitola Soquel Times: February 2017



Natural Bridges Migration Festival • Fallen Officer Foundation Ball by Donna Lind • Make a Difference For a Child In Foster Care • S.S. Palo Alto, The Cement Ship, Casualty of January Storms by Noel Smith • ‘Santa Cruz Gives’ Proves that Santa Cruz Gives by Chris Ryan • Capitola Soroptimists Membership Mixer January 31 • Hospice Volunteer Visitors • PVQA’s 39th Annual Quilt Show – 2017 • Innovative New Safety Measures for Cyclists on State Highways • UC Master Gardeners Host Free Monthly Gardening Classes • Volunteers Needed – EI-You Venture’s Friendly Visitor Program For Residents in Care Facilities • Heavy Rainfall Solves Water Supply Problem, Causes Others Issues • Call to Artists! – Final Capitola Begonia Festival Looking for Poster Submissions • Community Foundation Welcome Four onto Board for 2017 • Caroline’s Thrift Shop Gifts $275,000 to Local Nonprofits • 2017 Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest by Noel Smith • Santa Cruz Jewish Film Festival • Lincoln Day Dinner • Meals on Wheels Tenth Annual Coin Drive • Soquel Creek Water District Pledges to be a Green Business • Reading Flash Mobs • Responsible Alcohol Merchant Awards • Locals To Benefit from Oral Health Strategic Plan by Sepi Walthard & Zach Friend • Want a Memory Boost? Time To Get a Hearing Test • SCCHC Awarded Sutter Maternity Grant • Six Steps to Improve Your Health In a Big Way • Mid-County High Schools Scoreboard • Pasatiempo’s MacKenzie Bar & Grill by Edita McQuary • Redo Consign & Redesign by Edita McQuary … and much more!