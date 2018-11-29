Capitola Soquel Times: December 2018



The Little Heroes: Joshua Rutkoff Donates in Memory of his Mother • Holidays at the Boardwalk: Ice Skating, Holiday Trains, Fire Pits and Seasonal Treats • SC Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’: Featuring Live Orchestra at the Civic Auditorium, by Betty Sanchez • Relief Agencies for California Wildfires, By Administrative Assistant Sarah Melton, Aptos-La Selva Fire Protection District • Community Sing with KITKA! in the ArtSmart Concert Series • County Board Takes Landmark Stance Against Single-Use Plastics • SCWD Remains in Stage 3 Water Shortage • Capitola Library Pavers for Christmas? • Holiday Story Hour for Families at the Capitola Mall FOCBL Used Bookstore • Celebrate Hidden Beach Park Improvements • Free CPR Class! • Free Security Home Inspections • Homeless Garden Project Holiday Store • Reaching Out Can Change Your Life • Vacation Watch • Capitola Accepting Applications for Advisory Boards • ‘Drive for Schools’ Grand Prize Winner: Santa Cruz Community Raises $702,000 for Local Schools • Second Harvest Food Drive Going On Now • Mourning My Oldest Son, By Sara Moore • Celebrating SCPL’s 150th Birthday • County Plans Integration with Statewide Rail Network: Caltrans Plans World-Class System Throughout California by 2040 • $200K Challenge Grant for SCCHC • Agape’s Nutcracker • Make a Difference in Your Community: Aptos Adopt-A-Family! • The Power of Shen Yun: Uplifting Energy — Experience A Truly Different Performance • I Can’t Fully Repay Them–But I’ll Try: 16-Year-Old Cancer Patient Raises $5K for Jacob’s Heart • The Flu is Back! Be a Flu Fighter! • Áegis Living in Aptos: “We’re the people who make life better.”, By Erin Kelly-Allshouse • Blanca Moreno to Close Rio Del Mar Mexican Cuisine: Thirty Years of Family Ownership Comes to an End, By Noel Smith … and much more!