Capitola Soquel Times: August 2019

Capitola Mall Redevelopment, By Erin Kelly-Allshouse • Local Divas bring the music of the 60s to Glorious Life, By Mindy Pedlar • Fourth of July Safety Tips: Follow these Red Cross Steps for a Safe Holiday Weekend • Red Cross Honors County Emergency Workers • Cabrillo College Wins NASA Swarmathon: Edges Out 23 Other Colleges and Universities in Competition’s Fourth and Final Year • Soquel Pioneer and Historical Assn’s 81st Annual Pot-Luck Picnic July 27 • New FREE CPR Class Date • Capitola Sewer Replacement Project • Law Enforcement Torch Run • ‘We’re All In This Together’: Parkinson’s Group Meeting led by Ginger Anderson • Art & Music at the Beach: Presented by the Capitola Art & Cultural Commission • Capitola Plein Air Calls For Artists! • Bay Fed Crew Bowls for BBBS: Credit Union Raises $11,285 for Santa Cruz’s Big Brothers Big Sisters • Mission Street Mural Is Coming Together • Residents Urged to Prepare for PG&E Power Outages • Summer Solstice Cat Adoption Special • July 4th Safety Tips for People and Pets: How to Protect Your Pet; Where to Turn if Your Pet Gets Lost • Oak Moths Making Their Move: Numerous Sightings in Santa Cruz County Means Caterpillars Coming in August, By Don Cox, Master Arborist • Cowell’s Beach Improvement Continues: Sees Reduction in Bacteria Counts Despite Listing by Heal The Bay • Seacliff State Beach Cleanup • Santa Cruz Sets Up ‘Safety Enhancement Zone’: City Triples Violation Fees for Fireworks, Other Violations, For 4th of July • Downtown Santa Cruz Library to host July Poetry Workshop Series • Local Students Receive Rotary Club Scholarships • Increasing West Nile Virus Activity: Californians Urged to Protect Against Mosquito Bites • Hold Fossil Fuel Companies Accountable: California Poll Shows Public Supports Making Businesses Help With Climate Change Issues • Seasonal Fire Restrictions are Active: Wildfire Risk Announcement by BLM Central Coast Field Office • BLM Makes Proposal to Expand Public Access to Cotoni-Coast Dairies • Remembering Our Friend: Former TPG, Inc. Editor Noel Smith Loses Battle With Cancer, By Marsha Strong-Smith • Jim Chandler, Soquel Resident: January 11, 1935 – May 14, 2019 • Being Away from Home Builds Self-Esteem, Independence … and much more!