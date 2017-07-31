Capitola Soquel Times: August 2017



LEO’s Haven Gets New Swing Swing • Beast gets his Beauty; Gaston gets our Accolades by Noel Smith • Farm to Fork Gala Dinner – Community Bridges’ Eat, Drink, and Make a Difference • Oasis High School Distinguished Students • First Friday Art Tour: Lost Childhoods Exhibition Opening • Be A Hero, Volunteer as a Transportation Driver • Heroin Addiction Epidemic • Leo’s Haven “All Children Must Play!” • Sunday Art & Music At The Beach • Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse • Update on Valencia Road Bridge Repair • Hate Crimes in California • Marty Butler: Bay Federal Credit Union Service Desk & Virtualization Manager • Team Coco Donates $26,000 to Local Non-Profits • Famous Santa Cruz Astronomer has Died • Santa Cruz Police Launches Body-Worn Camera Field Test • Auto D’Elegance – Oktoberfest • Making a Difference in a Child’s Life: One CASA’s Story • Judge Heather Morse Retiring By Denine Guy, Presiding Judge • 2017 Wharf To Wharf Results • Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival August 19 & 20 • County Moves Forward With Solar Initiative • Nine Fulbright Scholars from 20th Congressional District • Aromas Day: Sunday, August 27 • Santa Cruz Neighbors, Inc. Promoting Block Parties • Direct Distribution Of Measure D Funds • Coastal Commission Approves CEMEX Settlement • County Secures $352,000 Grant For Chanticleer Park • The ABCs of Back-To-School Budgeting • Harbor High Football Enters New Era by Tyanna Newman … and much more!