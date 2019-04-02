Capitola Soquel Times: April 2019



Two Villages, One New Library • 2019 Live Your Dream Award Winners • Survey Identifies Need to Provide More Aid: Cabrillo Students Identify Housing and Food Insecurity as Top Issues • Nissan Dealership Project Stopped • Capitola Community Events: April 2019 • Lynda Leigh wins CASA Cesar E. Chavez Award • Santa Cruz Jewish Film Festival 2019 • Fourth Annual Micro-Business Summit • Spring Back Adoption Special: Half Price on All Puppy & Dog Adoptions at Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter • East Cliff and Third Avenue Storm Repair Project • Cabrillo Stage Summer Festival Season • Santa Cruz Weird • Help Rebrand Santa Cruz County’s Mobile App • ‘Saving Water’ Video Contest • Cabrillo Youth Strings • Penniman Landscape Paintings Exhibition • Market Match at SC Farmer’s Markets • Why can’t you swim?, By Jim Booth • Three Locals Earn Prizes at Rotary Speech Contest • City of Santa Cruz Changes Rules for Accessory Dwelling Units • Live Like Coco Hosts Spring Fun Run • First Friday at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History • County Wins Ruling in RTC Lawsuit: Judge Denies Petition by Greenway to Delay Rail Line Repair • The Mystery of Two Sunken Ships, By Kevin Painchaud • Volunteers Needed to Help Children in Foster Care • Dealing With Estrangement From Your Progeny • Camp Trends • Mid-County High School Scoreboard • Central Home Supply: Santa Cruz County’s Largest and Friendliest Landscape and Building Supply, By Edita McQuary … and much more!