Safe, Secure, and Clean

By Noel Smith

Capitola Self Storage (next to Nob Hill in Capitola on Bay Avenue) is an all in-door storage facility that is secure, exceptionally clean with 24-hour video surveillance and individual alarms for its many storage units. The facility is gated and access controlled.

The manager, Joshua Nathan said, “Our staff is very security conscious and monitors our alarm systems and access logs constantly.” “We take security very seriously; Staff follows up on any flags or suspicious activity we find.”

Capitola Self Storage provides many sizes of self-storage units ranging from 4’X5’ to 10’X20’. The quoted prices include a $9/month insurance policy for your belongings, however renters are free to use their own homeowners or renters policy to cover their items. The state-of-the-art facility offers very low humidity and consistent temperature levels. The building itself was originally built in the 1960’s for a department store called Disco, pictures of which are located in the office. “It’s fun talking with older customers who have lived here their entire lives tell stories about the Disco days”

Customer service at Capitola Self Storage is definitely first class and ready to help with customer’s situations; from someone who has lost his home, to a local business storing inventory, to a short-term remodel. Joshua and the rest of his staff do their best to meet the needs of their customers by making the storage process simple and easy.

One sign of Capitola Self Storage’s success is the wait list in place for popular sized units. Another positive indication is how many local organizations trust Capitola Self Storage with their belongings. This includes United Way, First Five, Toys for Tots, Capitola Jr. Guards, and even the Capitola Historical Museum. This location has become known as an annex of the Museum as it displays many of the city’s historical photos on the facility’s expansive white walls as well as an antique popcorn machine (Est. 1890s) at their main entrance. “We are in the process of researching the popcorn machine; eventually we’ll have a display with the history and pictures.”

That’s why one can often hear such comments about Capitola Self Storage such as “I actually enjoy going there, self-storage can actually be edifying!”

Capitola Self Storage Features: • Climate controlled Indoor facility • Wide, well lit hallways with motion activated lighting • Elevator access to second level • Moving carts available for use during access hours • Gated and controlled facility access • Individually alarmed units • Digital video surveillance 24/7 • Wide selection of boxes, storage, and moving supplies for sale • Museum of Capitola Historical Photo Exhibit on Display • Locally Owned and Operated • Insurance available for your protection • Located in the safety and convenience of a neighborhood shopping center

When Joshua and his wife recently became parents he found people leaving greeting cards and baby gifts at his work. “This must mean we’re doing something right with our customer service,” said Joshua happily.

With its modern security systems and superb customer service, customers get what they pay for. “We are always upfront with the prospective customer about our prices,” Joshua says. “We try for transparency and understanding.”

Capitola Self Storage is locally owned and operated. “We understand our town and the people who live here” says Joshua, “In fact, we are almost a local concierge for people when they ask us for recommendations for restaurants, what to do in town, and the like.”

Being community-minded, Capitola Self Storage has, since its opening in 2011, sponsored many local events and charities such as the Sand Castle contests, Toys for Tots, Capitola Junior Lifeguards, Capitola Art and Wine Festivals and local schools.

“We are constantly trying to think of new ways to upgrade and refine our operations to make things better for our customers,” said Joshua. “We will be rolling out a way for customers to receive notification if their unit is opened, or code is used; Very exciting stuff!” Not being a company resting on its laurels, Capitola Self Storage is sure to continue to offer more innovations to satisfy its customers.

Capitola Self Storage, 809 Bay Avenue Suite H, Capitola, CA 95010. Phone: (831) 465-0600, Website: http://www.capitolaselfstorage.com

Office Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Daily from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Gate Access Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 7 Days a Week!