Capitola Plein Air Calls For Artists!

Capitola Plein Air returns for the fifth annual Art Festival from October 30 thru November 3.

This fall, 40 professional artists will arrive in Capitola to paint en plein air all around Capitola … literally! Artists setup their easels on the wharf, shore, and streets of our beautiful town, to paint live for three days, followed by an exhibition sale.

On Sunday, November 3rd you will find hundreds of paintings on display, for sale and entered into competition.

At the exhibitions and sale you can take home a piece of Capitola culture and vote for your favorites for the People’s Choice Award. The first place piece will be purchased by the City of Capitola.

Artists must register by August 1 to participate. This is a juried show.

For more info visit capitolapleinair.com and or Capitola Plein Air on Facebook.