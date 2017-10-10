Capitola Offering 120 Free Trees to Residents

The City of Capitola is providing two free trees to residents through Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting.

Capitola residents can reserve their free trees at www.arborday.org/capitola. An online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses. Customers can reserve up to two free trees and are expected to care for and plant them in the location provided by the online tool. The types of trees offered include the following: Chinese elm, Chinese pistache, Crape myrtle, and London Plane.

The program will continue until all 120 trees are reserved. Orders will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Trees will be 5-gallon containers and will be available for pick-up at Capitola City Hall on November 4, 2017.

The “Energy-Saving Trees” online tool was created by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Davey Institute, a division of Davey Tree Expert Co., and uses peer-reviewed scientific research from the USDA Forest Service’s i-Tree software to calculate estimated benefits. In addition to providing approximate energy savings, the tool also estimates the trees’ other benefits, including cleaner air, reduced carbon dioxide emissions and improved storm water management.

