Capitola Library Pavers for Christmas?

Now that the City of Capitola has broken ground for the new branch library and demolition is under way with construction soon to follow, the public phase of fundraising has begun.

The public fundraising committee has developed interesting programs to encourage every member of the local community to get involved and contribute.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on November 9, the “Pave the Way” program was launched. “Pave the Way” is a program giving everyone an opportunity to have a “physical presence” on the library grounds.

Donors can purchase and inscribe a paver with their name, business name, honor the life or memory of another or an inspirational message. The pavers will be placed on the pathway leading to the main entry door of the library.

More details on sizes, pricing and how to purchase pavers are available on the website. www.capitolalibraryfriends.org/donate.

With Christmas just around the corner, consider a donation or a personalized paver as a unique and thoughtful gift for every member of the family, friends and business associates.

This is a gift that will last a lifetime, will not likely be duplicated or returned and that you can feel a sense of satisfaction knowing that your contribution helped make the library a reality for the entire community.