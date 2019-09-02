Capitola Library is Going Up

A question we often hear around Capitola and Soquel these days is What’s happening with the new library? And, the short reply is LOTS! In the dry months that have followed our winter deluge, Otto Construction has made substantial progress on the new library going up on the corner of Clares St. and Wharf Rd.

Recently, the final parts of the 11,700 square-foot foundation were completed and interior walls have been framed and are being raised.

If your travels don’t take you past the library construction site or you’d just plain like a better view of what’s happening there, go here: https://capitolalibraryfriends.org/capital-campaign-new-library-info/ Scroll a short way down the page to see the feed from the Otto Construction security camera. You can watch what’s happening on the site. The image updates about every 10 minutes. To see the amount of work that has been completed since last fall, click Time Lapse.

While construction moves along, so does the capital campaign. On a recent Wednesday evening, Gayle Ortiz could be found down on the Capitola Esplanade talking with concert goers about putting their own messages on a library paver.

People have been purchasing pavers that will have all sorts of inscriptions. Some will show the names of family members or businesses. Others have charming messages about what libraries and reading mean to them.

Quite a few pavers express loving tributes to friends and relatives. These inscribed pavers will be installed in the walkway leading up to the door of main entrance to the library. Next summer when the library opens, imagine finding your own paver at the new library.