Capitola Library Book Sales Event

The Friends of the Capitola Branch Library are holding their December book sale on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the time and place to get your Christmas shopping done for everyone on your list, whether you need stocking stuffers or beautiful hardcover books under the tree. The Friends will have hundreds of donated books of all genres – fiction, non-fiction, children’s hard back, and lots of CDs all at super aggressive prices – Hardbacks $2 and paperbacks $1. Find the Friends book sale on the porch of the Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Rd., Capitola.

While you’re there, pick up information about the new library. Take some time to see the current architectural designs and pictures for the new library to be built on the current site. The groundbreaking for the building designed by architects Noll&Tam is scheduled for summer, 2018 with construction to be completed by summer, 2019.

Get involved. Make a real difference in our community and help build an awesome new permanent Branch. Pick up information on how you can get involved by volunteering for future book sales and events, sign up for the Friends of the Capitola Branch Public Library emails and check out library information on the Friends Facebook home page: www.facebook.com/CapitoaLibraryFriends.

We look forward to seeing you on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library located at 2005 Wharf Rd., Capitola.