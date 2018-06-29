Capitola History Comes to Life in New Coloring Book

The Capitola Historical Museum is pleased to announce the publication of the “Capitola History Coloring Book.” It features nearly forty drawings by local artist Frank Hill, who grew up in Capitola in the 1930s and 1940s.

The drawings are based on Frank’s own recollections and on historical photos from the Capitola Museum collection. Museum Curator Frank Perry wrote short captions for each illustration.

Frank Hill drew nationally-syndicated comic strips and illustrated many books during his long career. He worked on such famous characters as Yogi Bear, The Flintstones, The Pink Panther, Mighty Mouse, the Jetsons, and many others.

He assisted Hank Ketcham with the production of Dennis the Menace and designed Peanuts spin-off products for Charles Schultz.

A reception and book signing will be held on Saturday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Museum, 410 Capitola Avenue. Enjoy refreshments and get your copy autographed by the authors. The book is available for a suggested donation of $8 and all profits from the book benefit the Museum.

•••

Call 464-0322 for more information.