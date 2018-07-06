It’s a Gem Of a Fitness Club!

By Teresa Dance

Capitola Fitness, your neighborhood gym, is owned and run by Mike Bodge whose goal is to “make exercise enjoyable and enhance the quality of life outside the club.” Whether you have never exercised before or it’s been years since you last had, or it’s doctor’s orders, or you are a weekend athlete or a devotee to exercise, you will feel welcome at the club.

The staff of more than ten Personal Trainers and three Nutrition Specialists work together to provide you training options to meet your needs whatever they are. Mike says, “Having a top notch personal training department is a priority at the club.” Many of the trainers have additional certifications in Rehabilitation, Weight Loss and Management, Balance and Flexibility, Orthopedic Exercise, Senior Fitness, Functional Movement, and Cycling Coaching. The friendly and motivating trainers are excited to share their knowledge because healthy habits and fitness is their passion.

Whether you want to train on land, in the water or a combination of both, this gym has the trainer for you. In addition to one-on-one sessions, several of the trainers offer small group training. It not only keeps the cost of training down while keeping the workouts very individual, but the camaraderie keep workouts fun. Said one client, “It’s great to be reminded that exercise is fun and beneficial at the same time.”

The Nutrition Department runs weight loss contests throughout the year to help keep people focused on their goals. They offer a variety of nutrition programs that include an evaluation of nutritional requirements, goal assessment and setting, an overview of lifestyle constraints, grocery store tours, lessons on meal prep and planning, travel tips–whatever you need to succeed.

The Class Schedule is varied with classes for all levels of fitness. For beginners and older exercisers, there is Qi gong, Tai Chi, Better Balance, Circuit Classes, Chair Yoga and both Silver Sneaker Classic and Circuit. For the more fit, there is Zumba, Cardio Muscle, and Boomer Boot Camp. For toning and stretching, they have Pilates, Yoga, and Cardio Barre. With daily Water Aerobics classes, there is something for everyone with many members taking time to lay poolside or relax in the hot tub, steam room and sauna.

The class instructors try to format each class based on who is attending that day. Quickly assessing who is in class and what aspects of fitness need special attention, including variety, exercise modification, or a specific training goal. This means you always get the most out of your time at the club.

All new regular memberships offer three Orientation Training Sessions to help you start out in the right direction. After assessing your fitness level, past and present injuries, and your goals, trainers then recommend appropriate classes and design your workout routine.

Come by and check out Capitola Fitness! You will be surprised at how much is happening at your neighborhood club. Insiders exclaim: “It’s a gem of a fitness club!” and “The level of service provided customers is stellar!”

The team at Capitola Fitness led by Mike Bodge, believe in the quality of their product and know you will love it there. Therefore, they offer a 100% money back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with their facility within the first seven days of joining, they’ll give you all of your money back and wish you well.

Please call (831) 475-1500 and make an appointment to see the club and go over your personal fitness needs and goals!

•••

Capitola Fitness 816 Bay Ave, Capitola. Club Hours: Mon-Thur: 5:30 am to 9 pm Fri: 5:30 am to 8 pm Sat: 7 am to 8 pm Sun: 8 am to 8 pm