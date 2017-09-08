2017 Capitola Art & Wine Festival Overview

Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah … whatever your pleasure, you can sip and stroll your way through the Festival. Peruse beautiful works of art and listen to great music while enjoying the exceptional wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains. With 22 exceptional wineries in one location, deciding which to taste is your only challenge.

Purchase a 2017 Festival Wine Glass ($12) from one of the six Glass & Token Booths conveniently located throughout the Festival. Tasting tokens are $1 each, with wine tastings varying between 2 – 4 tokens depending on the wine of your choosing.

This year’s participating wineries are: • 37th Parallel • Alfaro • Bargetto • Beauregard • Bottle Jack • Burrell School • Chaucers Cellars • Domenico • Hallcrest • Martin Ranch • Naumann • Nicholson • Pelican Ranch • Poetic Cellars • Roudon-Smith • Silver Mountain • Sones • Soquel Vineyards • Storrs • Trout Gulch • Villa del Monte • Wargin Wines.

Capitola Art & Wine Festival 2017 proceeds will benefit the: • Soquel High Music Foundation • Soquel High Sports Foundation • Harbor High Leadership Team • Pacific Collegiate Dance Fusion Team • UnChained – Canines Teaching Compassion • Capitola Police Explorers • and more.

Capitola Art & Wine Parking

Park at the Capitola Mall and ride the FREE shuttle to the Festival. Parking and shuttle located next to Bank of America. Shuttle operates Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Ride your bike and park in the free Bike Valet Parking with two convenient locations just outside the Festival: (1) David Lyng Real Estate parking lot on Stockton Avenue, and (2) Monterey Avenue Festival entrance.

•••

Entertainment Schedule

Bandstand Stage at Esplanade Park

Saturday, September 9

11:30 to 12:00 Stellaria Entertainment & Production

12:30 to 1:00 Te Hau Nui Dance

1:30 to 3:30 Extra Large

5:00 to 7:00 The Lost Boys featuring James Durbin

Sunday, September 10

10:45 to 11:15 Dancenter

11:30 to 12:00 Santa Cruz Pipes & Drums

12:15 to 12:45 Elaine’s Dance Studio

2:30 to 4:30 The Fundamentals

Street Performers

Intersection of Capitola & Monterey Avenues

Saturday & Sunday

11:30 to 1:30 The Great Morgani

2:30 to 3:00 The Surfing Magician

•••

Poster Artist Evelyn Jenkins Drew

Evelyn Jenkins Drew is a fifth generation California artist. She studied at San Jose State University, receiving a bachelors’ degree in art. Evelyn paints bright and colorful “beachy” scenes with turquoise water, banana trees and palms that evoke the warmth of the tropical breezes of the Caribbean, California, Hawaii, and Mexico. Her art is about good times in fun places.

Visit Evelyn at booth #161 & 162 on the Esplanade where the 35th annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival poster will be available.

•••

More info at capitolaartandwine.com