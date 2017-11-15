Capitola Advisory Committees Appointments

Applications Being Accepted Now • Deadline: Monday, November 27, 2017

Capitola Finance Advisory Committee Applications For Appointment

Four (4) seats on the Capitola Finance Advisory Committee will expire in December 2017. Current committee members may summit a letter of interest in continuing to serve and others wishing to apply for appointment may do so at this time. Appointments are for one-year terms expiring in December 2018.

Three (3) Council Member Appointees One (1) Business Representative

The Capitola City Council is seeking applications from interested persons to serve on the Capitola Finance Advisory Committee. City residents and Capitola businesspersons 18 years of age or older, with an interest in the financial policy of the City of Capitola, including the City’s budget, investments, revenue projections and assumptions, and revenue enhancement programs, are encouraged to apply.

Regular meetings of the committee are held on the third Tuesday of every other month at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall. Special meetings may be scheduled as needed. Specific questions regarding the committee can be directed to staff representative Jim Malberg, Finance Director, at (831) 475-7300 ext. 224, or by email at jmalberg@ci.capitola.ca.us.

Application Deadline: Monday, November 27, 2017

Upon review of applications received, the Mayor and City Council will make appointments at a regular meeting of the City Council. Business representatives will be reviewed and recommended by the Capitola-Soquel Chamber of Commerce prior to Council appointment.

Applications may be obtained at Capitola City Hall, 420 Capitola Avenue, or by calling (831) 475-7300 and requesting an application be sent to you. In addition, a notice with an application form is available on the City’s website (for printing) at www.cityofcapitola.org by selecting City Government / Boards and Commissions/ Finance Advisory Committee and clicking on “Recruitment Notice and Application.”

Capitola Library Advisory Committee Appointment Applications Being Accepted Now

Five (5) seats on the Capitola Library Advisory Committee will expire in December 2017. Current committee members may summit a letter of interest in continuing to serve and others wishing to apply for appointment may do so at this time. Appointments are for one-year terms expiring in December 2018. The City Council will be appointing/reappointing five (5) members, one appointee by each City Council member.

Applicants must be City residents or live within two miles of the Capitola Branch Library and over the age of 18. The purpose of the City’s Library Advisory Committee is to provide advice and recommendations to the City Council and the City’s representatives on the Santa Cruz Public Libraries System Board and Commission regarding library services, facilities, and budgetary issues, and to provide a local forum to receive community input regarding libraries.

The regular meetings of the Library Advisory Committee are held every other month on the second Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall. Special meetings may be scheduled as needed. Specific questions regarding the committee can be directed to City Manager Jamie Goldstein, at (831) 475-7300 or by email at jgoldstein@ci.capitola.ca.us.

Application Deadline: Monday, November 27, 2017

Upon review of applications received, the Mayor and City Council will make appointments at a regular meeting of the City Council.

Applications may be obtained at Capitola City Hall, 420 Capitola Avenue, or by calling (831) 475-7300 and requesting an application be sent to you. In addition, a notice with an application form is available on the City’s website (for printing) at www.cityofcapitola.org by selecting City Government / Boards and Commissions/ Library Advisory Committee and clicking on the recruitment notice and application.