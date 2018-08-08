Capi: Your “Find Your Chi” Find

When Capi (ID#A204852) first got to the shelter, we had to work for it to get this pup’s tail wagging. But after some dog TLC from our volunteers and staff, Capi has turned into quite the charmer.

On a recent outing to get coffee with a volunteer, he was a social little guy saying hello to everyone who crossed his path. Since he is a Chihuahua mix, if you come by and adopt this cutie by the end of July, adoption fees are half off because of our “Find Your Chi” special.

Capi is a 4 year-old neutered male Chihuahua/rat-terrier mix.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182