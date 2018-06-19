MONTEREY — Formerly a canning district, and known as the “Sardine Capital of the World,” Cannery Row was all-but-abandoned when the sardines disappeared. In 1958, the City of Monterey officially changed the name of Ocean View Avenue to “Cannery Row” in honor of John Steinbeck’s 1945 novel of the same name and the rebirth and transformation of this legendary stretch of coastline began.

Cannery Row’s picturesque charm and colorful history captivates travelers from all over the world and attracts approximately four million visitors each year. The breathtaking coastline of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is the backdrop for the Cannery Row experience.

To celebrate this landmark 60th Anniversary, Cannery Row has launched a 60th Anniversary/60 Cannery Row Getaways Drawing. To enter the contest, submit in sixty words or less your favorite memory from visiting Cannery Row along with an optional photo or video. Sixty lucky winners will be randomly selected to enjoy a one-night stay, with a guest, at a Cannery Row hotel and a $75.00 dining gift certificate for a Cannery Row restaurant.

The sixty winners selected by Cannery Row will stay at one of the following hotels: InterContinental The Clement Monterey, Monterey Bay Inn, Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, Spindrift Inn, Victorian Inn, or Wave St. Inn.

The dining experience includes one of the following restaurants: A Taste of Monterey Wine Market & Bistro, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Cannery Row Brewing Company, Chart House, Lalla Oceanside Grill, Schooners Coastal Kitchen & Bar, The C restaurant + bar, The Fish Hopper, The Sardine Factory, The Whaling Station Steakhouse, Coopers Restaurants, Louie Linguini’s and Sly McFly’s.

The contest ends on August 31, 2018 and winners will be selected the first week of September. For official contest rules and to enter please visit: CanneryRow.com/60Years. For more information call 831-649-6690.

For more information, visit the official Cannery Row website at canneryrow.com.