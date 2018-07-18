Candidate Filing for Nov. Election Begins

By Gail L. Pellerin, County Clerk

Candidates interested in running for any of the school or special districts or city offices up for election on November 6, 2018 may begin to file candidate papers with either the Santa Cruz County Elections Department for districts, or the appropriate City Clerks’ Office for city offices beginning Monday, July 16.

Filing for the local offices up for election on November 6, 2018 ends at 5 p.m., Friday, August 10 unless the incumbent (who is not termed out) does not file. In that case, filing will be extended until 5 p.m. on August 15.

A complete list of offices on the ballot are available online at www.votescount.com Interested persons can also look up their address to see which districts they reside in at http://electiondatalookup.co.santa-cruz.ca.us/

Offices up for election in November include boards of education, community college boards, unified/high school district boards, elementary school district boards, fire protection district boards, water district boards, port district board, recreation district boards, other miscellaneous boards, as well as city council members in the four cities.

A person is eligible to be elected or appointed to the school and special district boards if that person is:

18 years of age and a citizen of the state at the time of his/her election or appointment (Government Code §1020)

A registered voter of the district or division and otherwise qualified to vote for that office at the time nomination papers are issued to the person or at the time of the person’s appointment. (Elections Code §201; Government Code §24001, Public Resources Code 5784, 5784.1).

For the resource conservation district, appointees must be a registered voter of the state who 1) resides in the district and either owns real property or have served two years or more as an associate director providing advisory assistance to the board, or 2) be a designated agent of a resident landowner within the district. (Public Resources Code §9352)

Declarations of Candidacy for candidates for the school and special district boards are available beginning July 16 from the Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections Department, 701 Ocean St., Room 310, Santa Cruz, CA, 831-454-2060.

Declarations of Candidacy must be filed by 5 p.m., Friday, August 10 at the County Clerk/Elections Department at the address above unless the incumbent does not file; the filing deadline is then extended five days to 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 15 for anyone other than the incumbent to file.

Cities in Santa Cruz County having offices up for election on November

Capitola: 3 Councilmembers: Michael Termini (termed out), Stephanie Harlan (termed out), and Jacques Bertrand.

Santa Cruz: 3 Councilmembers, David Terrazas (termed out), Cynthia Chase, and Richelle Noroyan.

Scotts Valley: 2 Councilmembers: Jim Reed and Stephany E. Aguilar.

Watsonville: 4 Councilmembers – District 3, Lowell Hurst; District 4, Jimmy Dutra; District 5, Rebecca J. Garcia; District 7, Nancy Bilicich (termed out).

Candidates who file for Capitola and Scotts Valley City office must be a registered voter of the city. Candidates for Santa Cruz City Council must be a qualified voter of the city for at least 30 days preceding nomination or appointment. Candidates running for Watsonville City Council must be a resident and registered voter of the City and the District for 30 days preceding the opening date for the filing of nomination papers.

All candidates for City office must file a Nomination Petition with 20 valid signatures in order to have their name placed on the November ballot. In addition, Declarations of Candidacy must be filed with the appropriate City Clerk’s Office. Candidates for City Council should contact the City Clerk in their city of residence.

Capitola City Clerk’s Office – 420 Capitola Ave., Capitola, CA 95010, 831-475-7300

Santa Cruz City Clerk’s Office – 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, 831-420-5038

Scotts Valley City Clerk’s Office – 1 Civic Center Dr., Scotts Valley, CA 95066, 831-440-5600

Watsonville City Clerk’s Office – 275 Main St., 4th Floor, Watsonville, CA 95076, 831-768-3040

Appointment to each elective office will be made in the event that there are no nominees or an insufficient number of nominees for the office and a petition for election is not filed with the elections official within the time period prescribed.

At the time the candidate files a Declaration of Candidacy, candidates have the option of submitting a 200-word Candidate’s Statement of Qualifications to be published in the County Voter Information Guide at the candidate’s expense.

Persons interested in candidate filing are encouraged to contact the County Elections Department to obtain a “Candidate’s Handbook” at the Elections Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 310 in Santa Cruz, phone 831-454-2060. The “Candidate’s Handbook” for the November Election is available online at www.votescount.com.

•••

For more information, please contact the Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections Department at 831-454-2060.