BIG SUR, MONTEREY COUNTY — Caltrans is aiming to have Highway 1 at Mud Creek open to traffic by late summer, 2018 with an estimated price tag of $40 million. Earlier this summer, Caltrans announced a plan to build over the massive slide that covered Highway 1 earlier this year. The new roadway will traverse over the slide area, using a series of embankments, berms, rocks, netting, culverts and other stabilizing material.

“The landslide at Mud Creek is one of the largest in California’s history. We are working to safely rebuild the road in this complex and unpredictable area,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. “We understand how much this road closure has impacted the counties of San Luis Obispo and Monterey, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we work to open the highway. Caltrans is committed to restoring this vital link to and from Big Sur as quickly and safely as possible.”

The timeline for rebuilding is dependent on this winter’s weather conditions. Caltrans will continue working closely with various state, local and federal resource agencies and the Big Sur community until the highway is reopened.

The landslide occurred May 20th and sent more than 5 million cubic yards of rock and dirt onto the roadway and into the ocean, making it the largest slide ever along the Big Sur coast.