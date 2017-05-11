Caltrans To Perform Guardrail Repairs On Highway 17

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — Caltrans will perform guardrail repairs beginning Monday, May 15 in the following locations:

The northbound No. 2 (right) lane of northbound Hwy. 17 just north of Pasatiempo will be closed on Monday, May 15 from 9:30 until 2 pm.

The northbound No. 1 (left) lane of northbound Hwy. 17 at Granite Creek will be closed on Tuesday, May 16 from 9:30 am until 2 pm. This roadwork may continue on Wednesday, May 17 from 9:30 am until 2 pm. If not, the work noted below will be scheduled in its place.

The southbound No. 2 (right) lane of Hwy. 17 will be closed at Summit Road on Wednesday, May 17 from 9 am until 2 pm.

The northbound No. 2 (lane) of Hwy. 17 just north of Laurel Curve will be closed on Thursday, May 18 from 9:30 am until 2 pm.

Electronic message boards will be activated to advise travelers about this upcoming roadwork. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes. This roadwork is being performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team in Santa Cruz.

For lane closure information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Cruz County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-423-0396 or visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#scr